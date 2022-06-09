- Advertisement -

Scout Island will now be able to track different birds and bats, thanks to its new Motus station.

The Motus station works by having a tiny radio transmitter on the animal. The transmitter can be as small as 0.2 grams. This is so the extra weight won’t affect the animals movement.

“The Motus tracking system, its an international collaborative research network that uses radio telemetry to study the ecology and conservation of migratory animals.” says Amie MacDonald, British Columbia Motus Coordinator.

“Mostly that’s birds and bats, but we have also tracked some insects using Motus.”

The Motus tracking system can pick up any animal, as long as they’re equipped with a radio transmitter, from 5-10 kilometers.

The goal of this tracking system is to better understand the movement patterns of animals, and their migration routes. This can pinpoint important areas where the animals are stopping.

For more information on the Motus tracking system, and a map of where each one is in the world, you can check their website here.