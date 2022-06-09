- Advertisement -

Chances Signal Point could see the doors close due to a lack of security officers.

The Casino is currently struggling with low staffing in the security department, which could potentially hurt the casinos hours, and even days of operation.

Tanya Gabara, Director of public Relations for Gateway Casinos says that with the low staffing in the security department, keeping everything open for regular hours is not sustainable.

“We are a highly regulated industry in the province, and there are many layers to the security and oversight of the operation to ensure that it’s safe and enjoyable for not just our guests, but our staff.” says Gabara.

The casino is looking at hiring three to four qualified security applicants. There is also specific training that will have to be done before starting the position.

Gabara says that they encourage those wanting to apply, to do so at the site with your resume.

You can also find other available job opportunities on their website here.