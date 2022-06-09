- Advertisement -

The Cariboo saw a healthy amount of people visit this spring, which covers March through May.

Williams Lake saw the most visitors over spring with March having 1189, April with 1022, and May having 1652 visitors. May was when Williams Lake saw more events pick up, such as the Lakers Car Club Show and Shine. Over the summer, more specifically when Stampede kicks off, is when Williams Lake could see another jump in numbers.

100 Mile House had 244 for the month of March, April was 1058, with May being 822 visitors.

Quesnel saw the lowest numbers compared to Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. In March, there were 136 visitors, with 387 in April, and 650 in May. The spike in visitors for May was due to having a Book and Antique sale, which made up for 95 people.

Visitors also came from outside Canada as well, with one case being from Europe, and another from California.