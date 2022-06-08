- Advertisement -

At around 12:30pm today (June 8th), the Williams Lake Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire between Boston Pizza and the Williams Lake First Baptist Church.

Smoke could be seen from as far as the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex as crews were putting out the fire.

“We attended with two duty officer trucks and two engines to attend the scene.” says Joan Flaspohler, Deputy Fire Chief for the Williams Lake Fire Department.

“We also requested RCMP to be on site to assist us with traffic, and other bystanders that might be in the area to make sure that we maintained a safe scene.”

- Advertisement -

Multiple jerry cans were also around the vehicle, before fire crews arrived to the scene.

It is currently unknown as to what caused the fire, as it is still under investigation.