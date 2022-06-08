- Advertisement -

The pickleball and tennis courts at West Fraser Timber Park in Quesnel will be getting lights.

The original plan was for the Quesnel Pickleball Club to install lights on just two of the 6 courts.

Jeff Norburn is the Director of Community Services.

“The Club’s request was presented to the Executive Committee at its meeting on April 13th. The Committee was supportive of the project and expressed an interest in exploring the option of expanding the scope of the work to include lighting for all six of the pickleball courts and both tennis courts.”

The estimated cost of the project is 90 thousand dollars, although Norburn says the city won’t be picking up all of the tab.

“The Pickleball Club has secured a $10,000 grant and the Club has an additional $3,000 in cash that they are prepared to contribute toward the project. That results in an estimated cost to the city of $77,000.”

Norburn noted that the money from the city would come out of the existing budget.

“The Public Works Department will not be proceeding in 2022 with the backstop replacement project for the men’s baseball diamond in West Fraser Timber Park, indicating that it would be better to wait for the results of the Ball Field Review which is currently underway.”

As for when the lights will be up, Norburn says they’re not sure.

“There are supply chain issues. We hope they’ll be resolved as quickly as possible, but it’s not going to happen tomorrow.”