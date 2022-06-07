- Advertisement -

There has been a change in plans on building a paved pump track for beginners at the Quesnel Bike Park.

Lindsay Blair, the Senior Community Development Coordinator with the city, proposed the change at Tuesday (June 7) night’s meeting.

“After discussions with contractors and community members it was determined that an intermediate/advanced pump track would be of more benefit to the community instead of adding a redundancy in amenities. The South Hills track is already successfully capturing the beginner and intermediate riders.”

Blair said a value-added paved pump track will be more of an economic driver.

- Advertisement -

“By providing an opportunity to host larger events and races, and by adding an amenity that will encourage people from out of the area to visit or lengthen their stay.”

She said there is also nothing like it in the region.

“There is no similar pump track within at least a 300 kilometre radius and an intermediate/advanced track will cater to a larger demographic of riders and highlight Quesnel Bike Park as a destination in and of itself. The uniqueness of the rubberized strider park beside the progressive paved pump track offers a special combination that entire families can enjoy and advance their skills on.”

The change in plans does come at a cost.

The extra 95 thousand dollars will come out of federal gas tax reserves.