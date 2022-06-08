- Advertisement -

Some roads in Williams Lake will be seeing some roads get paved, thanks to the City awarding the pavement rehabilitation contract to Peters Bros Construction Ltd.

The roads that will have work done are 1st Ave, 5th Ave, Boitanio Street, Boundary Street, 9th Ave, and MacKenzie Ave.

MacKenzie Avenue’s road work will cover from 2nd Ave, up to the intersection with highway 20.

The total project value will be $1,459,759.16, which covers paving-related utility works, contingency and engineering. There will still be around 200,000 left over from the project as well, which is still being decided as where the money would best be put towards.

The total tender was divided, for one section being for asphalt, and the other being utility towards the waterworks budget.

It’s currently unknown when the project will begin.