Quesnel RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Hailey Louise Reimer hasn’t been since the morning of June 1st.

Police believe that she may be travelling to Kamloops or the Lower Mainland.

Reimer is described as a 33-year old Caucasian female, who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP. (250) 992-9211