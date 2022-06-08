- Advertisement -

The District of 100 Mile House has partially lifted restrictions for water usage.

In a release from the District of 100 Mile House, they say that while residents can now use their tap water for normal uses, you’ll still have to boil your water. This is due to the boil water advisory remaining in effect. Tap water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it is safe to drink.

The District says that the water system did not appear to have suffered any damage or malfunction during the incident.

A temporary potable water supply will still be in place at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre, until the boil water notice is lifted. Residents are able to bring their containers to fill with drinking water, or pick up bottled water to drink while the advisory is in place.

Currently, District employees have begun the testing process on the water, and are flushing the system to remove potential contaminants that may have entered the system due to the low water pressure. The first test will be done today (Wednesday, June 8th) with the second test on to be sent to the facility on Thursday.

The districts says that if both water tests are clear and no further flushing is needed, people can possibly see the boil water advisory to be lifted as soon as next week.

–Original Story

A Water Advisory has been issued for the District of 100 Mile House.

Todd Conway, the Director of Community Services, says the District is requesting that all residents and businesses take measures to drastically reduce water use until further notice.

He says the District is experiencing a major loss of water within the system and are actively working to identify the source.

Conway says they are also asking that all residents look around their properties for any sign of pooling water.