- Advertisement -
A Water Advisory has been issued for the District of 100 Mile House.
Todd Conway, the Director of Community Services, says the District is requesting that all residents and businesses take measures to drastically reduce water use until further notice.
He says the District is experiencing a major loss of water within the system and are actively working to identify the source.
Conway says they are also asking that all residents look around their properties for any sign of pooling water.
- Advertisement -