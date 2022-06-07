- Advertisement -

A small delegation was sent including Chief Joe Alphonse, to different parts of Northern Europe to bring awareness to Indigenous rights and reconciliation in Canada.

In a release from the Tŝilhqot’in National Government, they say that, while in Europe, the Tŝilhqot’in delegation met with Canada’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ralph Goodale in London.

The delegation will also attend a meeting at Shell’s Corporate headquarters in the Hague to continue discussions on the reforestation work in Tŝilhqot’in traditional territory, and to work towards a carbon neutral future. Later, Chief Joe will present a seminar on the intersection of human rights and Indigenous rights. This will take place at the Hague University of Applied Sciences.

Lastly, the delegation will be hosted by Sweden’s Indigenous peoples, Sami Peoples, for a cultural exchange and discussion on mining.

The discussions are part of a project with the University of Northern British Columbia, the University of Saskatchewan and Luleå University of Technology, in Sweden.