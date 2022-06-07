Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson confirms that they are walking away from what he calls false promises made by previous Mayors and Councils.

“Quesnel City Council and Mayors for a long time have been attempting to get the provincial or federal government to provide compensation to the homeowners that are impacted by the slide on the west side. Unfortunately, many of those Mayors and Councils made false promises to people about the fact that they could get compensation, they would get compensation.”

Simpson says the current Council did what it needed to do.

“As a Council we were very deliberate in seeking clarification directly from the provincial government, from Emergency Management BC, and from the federal government through their Disaster Relief Program, as to whether or not ever they would contemplate compensation for individuals whose homes have been impacted by the slide in West Quesnel. The answer we got is that there would be no compensation for a slide that is moving so slowly.