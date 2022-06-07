The MLA for Cariboo North says there should be compensation for Quesnel residents whose homes have been severely impacted by landslides.

Coralee Oakes says it’s time for the provincial and federal governments to come to the table on disaster financial relief for those people.

She says there has never been a better time to lobby the province.

“I absolutely know, because I met with the Ministry of Transportation, that they’ve been approved for disaster financial assistance because of the weather. We also know that the movement in West Quesnel Land Stability, over the last two years, have been significantly impacted by the precipitation.”