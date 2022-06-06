- Advertisement -

Two bridges that were washed out during the Spring 2020 freshet have been replaced.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the new Cave Road bridge is designed to be more resilient to future flooding.

It is built on an elevated steel foundation with no supports in the waterway, minimizing the environmental impacts of the construction and providing more room for water flow compared to the previous culvert design.

The single-lane, clear-span structure crosses Wiggins Creek 65 kilometers northeast of Williams Lake.

The Ministry said the new Knife Creek Road bridge, which crosses Coldspring Creek 12 kilometers east of Highway 97 at 141 Mile House, is also a single-lane, clear-span structure built to withstand increased flooding.

The Cave Road bridge involved approximately 3.5 months of construction, the Knife Creek bridge was approximately 3 months, and Cboth bridges were completed in May.

The Ministry added that Tsilhqot’in Eten Nadiltil Limited Partnership was awarded a $3.04-million contract to deliver both projects.