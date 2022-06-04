- Advertisement -

Montreal Canadiens goaltender, and Anahim Lake native Carey Price is the recipient of this years Bill Masterton Trophy.

The Bill Masterton Trophy is awarded to the player who showed qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Price went through knee surgery after the 2020-2021 season, and shortley after entered the NHL and NHLPA’s player assistance program in October for substance use. This led to Price’s absence during the 2021-2022 season.

Price did return at the end of the season to play 5 games, with his final game of the season being his 700th NHL start.

He is also the sixth Canadiens player to receive this award, last player being Pacioretty in 2011-2012.