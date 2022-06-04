- Advertisement -

As a large number of young workers are getting ready to enter the workforce, whether it be for a summer job or new career, WorkSafeBC is reminding them to use caution on the job.

According to WorkSafeBC, they accepted 7,125 claims related to injuries from young workers (ages 16 to 25) in 2021, more than 19 per day.

Those injuries were more likely to occur in service-sector jobs (2,801 claims), followed by retail and wholesale (1,335), and construction (1,258).

“We base our injury reports on what’s actually reported to us,” said Jacqueline Holmes, Prevention Field Services Manager at WorkSafeBC.

