In preparation for forecasted weather trends across the region, the Cariboo Regional District has activated its Emergency Operations Centre at a level 1.

“The reason is we see that the BC River Forecast Centre has issued a series of High Stream Flow Advisories,” Stephaine Masun , Manager of Emergency Program Services at the CRD, said, “We also understand that there are some heavy rains coming in the short term and the long term so to make sure that we are prepared and ready to respond.”

Masun added that if not done already, to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System.

“That is the best way for people to stay informed and I know that we (CRD) always use it when we have to issue Evacuation Orders or Alerts. We also use it when there is a water system problem in the Cariboo Regional District if anyone is on that system.”

Masun noted that as part of the preparedness, sandbags have already been distributed to a series of sites around the Region.

“What we’ve done is updated our website today (June 3) and sites that have sand and bags are in green and bold on our website on our sandbag page and we’ll also be ready to deploy other resources as needed and requested,” Masun said.

The BC River Forecast Centre reminds the public to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-stream flow period.