In a release from the BC government, they are urging people to take steps to prepare for spring floods to protect their families and property.

The risk of spring flooding has elevated, more specifically in parts of the Interior and the North. This is due to a significant delay in snowmelt from cooler than normal weather in both April and May.

In the release, it says that current modelling indicates the risk that flood conditions may emerge over the weekend within watersheds through the Interior and northwest B.C.

The most severe floods in spring and early summer are typically due to melting snow, rain or even a combination of both. Floods can also be caused by storm surges, ice jams or damages to structures like dikes or dams.

The release gave some tips on how you can prepare for a potential flood.

Clearing drains, eavestroughs and gutters.

Create grab-and-go bags of your essential items

Do not drive through flood water

Listen to local emergency officials

If you are placed under evacuation for any reason:

Leave the area immediately

Do not return home until advised that the evacuation order has been lifted.

A flood preparedness guide from the BC government can be found here.

A Flood warning and advisories map from can be found here.