A former CNC student from Quesnel wins again at the Skills Canada competition in Vancouver.

Dusty Cathcart is a National Champion for a second time in Industrial Mechanics.

He also won back in 2019 in Nova Scotia.

Cathcart has earned the right to go to Shanghei, China to compete on the international stage.

He qualified by winning the provincial millwright title that was held at the College of New Caledonia in Quesnel in April.

Still with the College of New Caledonia, grad Alaura Jaggernath won a bronze medal in the millwright competition at the UBC (United Brotherhood of Carpenters) National Apprentice Competition in Thunder Bay, Ontario.