With the warmer weather picking up, the Cariboo will be seeing more events and sports taking place.

The 37th Annual Big Lake Fishing Derby is making its return this weekend, after being away for two years. The Derby was on hiatus due to the covid pandemic. Registration will be open until 8pm today (June 3rd), and will have multiple prizes for adults and children that participate in the event. The biggest prize is $1,000 to whoever can catch the largest Rainbow Trout.

The Saturday Night Shakedown will be taking place at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Williams Lake this Saturday (June 4th). Spectator gates will open at 3pm, with qualifiers starting at 5pm and races at 6pm.

Tomorrow will be the Move to Cure ALS. The event will be held at Boitanio Park in Williams Lake. The event will have live music, a cake walk, and other activities. Donations made to the Move to Cure ALS will go towards research and patient services. Registration opens at 10am, with the event starting at 11am.

Several Cariboo competitors will be taking their rodeo skills to Kispioux Valley Rodeo this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday’s rodeo will start at 1pm, with multiple events taking place. You can find the schedule and full list of players on the BC Rodeo Association here.