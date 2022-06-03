- Advertisement -

A 74-year old Kamloops man, arrested following a disturbance at the BC Liquor Store in 100 Mile House, has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against him.

Stojan Christow pled guilty to Mischief.

An assault charge was stayed.

Christow was sentenced to 8 months probation.

100 Mile House RCMP were called to the liquor store just off Highway 97 back in February where they found a man outside the store yelling and screaming at staff.

Police say he then turned his attention onto them and continued his yelling with clenched fists.

RCMP say staff told them that the man had refused to wear a mask and was denied service.

The man is then accused of trying to purchase a case of beer a second time, only this time he is accused of throwing it onto the ground and smashing several bottles after he was once again denied service.