A public survey has been launched by the City of Williams Lake to get the community’s input on a waterfront Enhancement Plan.

Williams Lake was identified as a destination for outdoor recreation. This encourages the expansion of activities to promote an active, and healthy lifestyle and the enjoyment of parks, trails and recreation opportunities.

One of the recommendations for the plan includes promoting the City’s trail area network and developing and expanding public access points along the waterfront.

“Right now we’re in the process of initial discussions to kind of understand what the community needs or what the community wants.” says Rafid Shadman, City Planner for Williams Lake.

The long-term goal of this project is to develop and connect the RC Cotton lands, Scout Island, the Stampede Grounds/downtown, the river valley and the south shore of Williams Lake.

The survey will allow residents to have the opportunity to review the location and provide comments on what they’d like to see. Once completed, City staff will collect and review the results for future design considerations, and will communicate the plans to the public.

The survey for the project can be found on Survey Monkey here.