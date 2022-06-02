- Advertisement -

2021 was another year of pretty significant movement in the West Quesnel Land Stability area.

Chris Cobin, the Director of Capital Works and Infrastructure, went over the numbers at a public meeting on Thursday (June 2) night at Voyageur Elementary School.

“2021 we did show less movement than 2020. We showed 67 millimetres of movement in 2021, which was down from 2020, but still well above what we were seeing from the years from 2013 onward up to the last couple years.”

The 67 millimetres this past year was down from 84 in 2020, but up from just 12, 9, 6 and 14 millimetres in the previous four years.

Cobin says the years with more movement seem to coincide with the years when there is more precipitation.

“Back in 2017 there was roughly 50 million litres removed from the ground, and what we saw in 2020 was the most ground water removed ever which was well over 150 million litres.”

This is done through the series of horizontal drains and pumping wells in the area.

17 million dollars has been invested in this infrastructure.

The city has committed to continue to maintain it and to monitor it.

There are also a few storm drain upgrades that are planned for the area, all designed to remove water.

City Manager Byron Johnson also outlined a few things at the meeting that residents in the area can do to help.

Those include not disturbing soil and to limit tree cutting if possible, to report any water breaks as soon as possible, to divert rainwater and snowmelt to the street, and to minimize lawn watering.

ANNUAL MOVEMENT OVER THE YEARS

1999 80 millimetres

2000 67

2001 62

2002 54

2003 21

2004 22

2005 87

2006 14

2007 24

2008 59

2009 68

2010 6

2011 8

2012 47

2013 12

2014 13

2015 24

2016 14

2017 6

2018 9

2019 12

2020 84

2021 67