The BC River Forecast Centre issued a High Streamflow Advisory at 4 o’clock this (Thursday) afternoon.

It covers the Cariboo plateau, including the Nazko River, Baker Creek and tributaries to the west of Quesnel, as well as the Thompson region including the Deadman River, Bonaparte River, Cache Creek and surrounding tributaries.

The BC River Forecast Centre says steady warming this week has led to increased snowmelt and runoff in the rivers in the region.

River levels are expected to rise even further on Friday and into Saturday as more rainfall is expected.

Some modelling is indicating the potential for extremely high flows. (exceeding a 2-year to 5-year level)

The public is advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.