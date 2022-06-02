- Advertisement -

North Cariboo residents were given a chance to provide input on a potential expansion at the Quesnel and District Rec Centre last night.

An open house took place at the facility went over three potential renovation options, ranging in price from an estimated 12.6 million dollars up to 34.6 million.

Mary Sjostorm is the CRD Director for Area A.

“There was definitely people that had supported it last night that wanted to know what the options were, and were really interested in, a lot of them were users. The users of the pool are definitely in favour and they were really pleased to see the options. There was even one fellow who, he wanted more. He wanted updated change rooms, he wanted the gym to be enlarged, so he’d like the full meal deal.”

Sjostrom says there were also folks that don’t use the pool and were concerned about the taxation.

She says people were enthusiastic to fill out the surveys, adding that two more open houses are planned.

“I look forward to the one on the 13th at Red Bluff, and then the one on the 15th at Bouchie Lake. I just think it’s important for us to be reaching out and get their ideas because there has been no decision made, and I think really it’s going to rest on what the people want to do.”

People can also go online to letsconnectquesnel.

The deadline for input is June 24th.