A familiar face and voice will be challenging for the Mayor’s Chair in Williams Lake in this fall’s municipal election.

Surinderpal Rathor sat as councilor for 21-years from 1993 to 2014 and said his passion to help the community is still burning.

“In 2014 I ran for Mayor and likewise in 2018 and wasn’t successful. The fire is still burning in my belly and the desire to serve the community, to help the people is still there.”

Rathor said he has never been away from politics as he has always been involved in sitting on several different committees and boards in the community.

“I have always been involved, I’ve been on the Credit Union on the Board of Directors the past 5 years, and I chair two different committees this year. I have been on four different committees as well as the Museum of the Cariboo.”

Rathor made the announcement yesterday that he will run this fall for Mayor of Williams Lake.

“I can work with any Party.” Rathor said, “I had a good relationship with our Member of Parliament, our MLA, good relations with Victoria, I had my reach in Ottawa, and we need that.”