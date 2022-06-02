- Advertisement -

The City of Williams Lake has activated its Emergency Operations Centre at Level 1.

It comes in response to an identified increased water load at a historic beaver dam site high above Juniper Street off South Lakeside Drive.

The dam is located on Crown land within City limits.

As a precautionary measure, the City says they are assessing the risk and have plans in place to reduce the water level behind the dam.

No properties have currently been determined to be at risk and the City says they will continue to monitor the situation from its Emergency Operations Centre and will provide updates as they are available.

An EOC (Emergency Operations Centre) Level 1 response is for a small event with a potential threat to safety and security and is subject to change based on ongoing assessment.