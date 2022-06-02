- Advertisement -

Earlier this morning (June 2nd), a gas leak was reported at the FreschCo to Williams Lake RCMP, and the WLFD.

RCMP blocked off all entrances into the FreshCo parking lot, and everyone inside the grocery store was evacuated from the building.

“We responded to a hazmat call for FreshCo today. There was a breach on a gas line within the building unfortunately through just a manual incident.” says Joan Flaspohler, Deputy Chief with the Williams Lake Fire Department.

“We were able to respond with two duty trucks and two engines.”

Flaspohler added that upon arrival, WLFD shut of the gas within the building, and worked with Fortis to vent the building to make sure there was a limit on the risk to the community.

Once the building was completely vented, staff and customers were able to return.