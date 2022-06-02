- Advertisement -

Ron Richert, Director of Emergency Services for the city, says they were monitoring them over the weekend before deciding to proceed with the annual closure of the Johnston Loop.

He says they expect the water levels to go up this week.

“We’re anticipating it to go up with the warmer weather. How much, we don’t know at this time. We’re going to assess it daily, and then go from there.”

While nothing is imminent, Richert says they have been proactive when it comes to potential flooding.

“I’ve been in contact with Emergency Management BC in regards to flooding equipment if we need it down the road, both the accessibility and availability of that equipment.”

Richert says the water levels on the Fraser and Quesnel Rivers are right around where they normally are for this time of year, but he cautions that there is still a lot of snowpack yet to melt at higher elevations.