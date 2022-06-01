- Advertisement -
Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the publics help in searching for Angel Emile, who has not been seen since May 20th.
On Monday, May 30th, at 10:57pm, Williams Lake RCMP received a report of a missing person after failing to check in for curfew.
Angel Emile is described as:
- Indigenous female
- 4’ 9 (145 cms)
- 90 pounds (41 kgs)
- Brown eyes
- Black, long straight hair
Angel was last seen wearing; black hoody, black leggings and a black and white Puma backpack.
If you have any information about Angel Emile, or where she might be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477
