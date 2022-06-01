- Advertisement -

Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the publics help in searching for Angel Emile, who has not been seen since May 20th.

On Monday, May 30th, at 10:57pm, Williams Lake RCMP received a report of a missing person after failing to check in for curfew.

Angel Emile is described as:

Indigenous female

4’ 9 (145 cms)

90 pounds (41 kgs)

Brown eyes

Black, long straight hair

Angel was last seen wearing; black hoody, black leggings and a black and white Puma backpack.

If you have any information about Angel Emile, or where she might be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477