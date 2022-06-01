Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNews100 Mile HouseWilliams Lake RCMP Asking For Publics Help In Locating Missing Person
News100 Mile HouseQuesnelWilliams LakeFeatured

Williams Lake RCMP Asking For Publics Help In Locating Missing Person

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo - RCMP
- Advertisement -

Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the publics help in searching for Angel Emile, who has not been seen since May 20th.

On Monday, May 30th, at 10:57pm, Williams Lake RCMP received a report of a missing person after failing to check in for curfew.

Angel Emile is described as:

  • Indigenous female
  •  4’ 9 (145 cms)
  •  90 pounds (41 kgs)
  •  Brown eyes
  •  Black, long straight hair

Angel was last seen wearing; black hoody, black leggings and a black and white Puma backpack.

If you have any information about Angel Emile, or where she might be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News

    On Air