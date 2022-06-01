- Advertisement -

For a third straight month, the Cariboo experienced a cooler than normal May.

Derek Lee, Meteorologist for Environment Canada, says Quesnel’s average temperature was 8.8 degrees and the average is 11.1 ranking as the 8th coolest May.

In Williams Lake, the monthly temperature was 8 degrees while the average is 9.6 making it the 11th coolest.

With it being the start of the meteorological summer, we asked Lee what was in store for the Cariboo.

- Advertisement -

“It looks like we may not see these warm temperatures for long. This week was fairly warm in the Cariboo and trending normal. As we approach the weekend and into next week we’ll start to see the clouds return and the showers as well.” Lee said, “I would say real summer in terms of sunny skies and very warm temperatures I really don’t see that in the next 10 days or so, maybe further out in June, or maybe into July there will be a better chance”.

Lee added that right now our weather pattern for the early summer outlook is that the Cariboo will still be in that cooler trend even heading into July so maybe August will be our actual safest bet to say that temperatures might be trending to a normal high then.