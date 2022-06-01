- Advertisement -

Williams Lakes very own Stampede song has been reissued to commemorate it’s 50th anniversary.

The song was originally released back in 1970 by Alan Moberg, who is a well-known B.C. singer and songwriter. The hit song came out annually during the month of June, leading up to the world famous Williams Lake Stampede. However, in recent years the song has fallen out of circulation and radio airplay due to the songs format becoming outdated.

“Our plan was to have it released for 2020 for the actual 50th anniversary, and that went off the rails because of covid, So we’ve been holding it back, waiting for a good time to release it.” says Beth Veenkamp, Economic Development Officer for the City of Williams Lake.

“It was just really great to get it out there again.”

The new digital recording was produced by Nathan Tinkham, who is a musician and producer at Woodshop Recording Studio in Duncan, B.C.

Veenkamp hopes the song will make a comeback, and become the community song again.

For the digital version of the song, you can find it on the Williams Lake website here.