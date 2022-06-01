- Advertisement -

Excitement can now be felt across the Cariboo Memorial Hospital, with its new birth chimes.

This is thanks to a generous funding from the Women’s Auxiliary, who funded a total cost of $2,255.

Now when a baby is born at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital, parents will have the option to press a button to play a soft chime throughout the hospital. If the parents have twins, they can press the button twice.

“I was actually receiving care myself at another Interior Health facility, and I heard this chime go over the overhead page and I asked one of the nursing staff what it was and what it signified, and she had told me oh it means that a baby has been born, and I thought wow, that’s such a neat idea.” says Lisa Ryll, Clinical Operations Manager for Interior Health.

Ryll has been wanting to have the birth chimes put into place since 2015.

Ryll planned to use the operating funds to purchase and install the chimes, and that’s when the Women’s Auxiliary stepped in.

The chime is also played in other hospitals within Interior Health such as Royal Inland Hospital, Kelowna General Hospital, and more.