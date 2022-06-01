- Advertisement -

Charges are pending against a suspect after RCMP were called for a possible break-in at the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce office in 100 Mile House.

RCMP were called to the Birch Avenue office just after 6 o’clock on Monday morning.

Staff Sergeant Svend Nielsen says officers noticed that the front door was insecure, and once inside discovered a 20-year old woman hiding in the washroom.

He says she was arrested without incident.

However, once in cells Nielsen says the suspect is accused of kicking and punching one of the officers.

He says the officer sustained minor injuries.

Nielsen says they are also investigating an incident of mischief along the rear of the 100 Mile District office to see if the two incidents can be linked.

He says a video canvas is being completed and local businesses are cooperating with the investigation.

The suspect has since been released from custody on a number of conditions.

Charges are being recommended to Crown Counsel.