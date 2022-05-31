- Advertisement -

The Lakers Car Club Show and Shine took place over the weekend full of classic cars, trucks, and motorbikes.

This was the 26th year that the Show and Shine had been cruising through Williams Lake, and it surely didn’t lose any traction this year either.

People of all ages came out in full force to show their support for not only the event, but also to those who brought their classic cars in to show.

The event took place on Sunday afternoon in the heart of the city at Oliver Street. The event had food, music, and even had Jessica James from the show Lost Car Rescue.

The event had been in the works for a few months trying to prepare the whole area for cars to be shown off to Williams Lake residents.