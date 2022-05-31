- Advertisement -

The BC Rodeo Association season got underway in Clinton over the weekend.

Quesnel’s Clayton Honeybourn had the fastest time in the Tie Down Roping.

A 9 and 3 earned him just over 677 dollars.

Virgil Poffenroth, from Riske Creek, was the runner-up with an 11-flat for 518 dollars and change.

Wyatt McCullogh from Clinton won the Steer Wrestling with a 4 and 9 for 568 dollars.

Colleen Duggan, from Anahim Lake originally, was the big Cariboo winner money wise as she took home just under $1,015 for having the second fastest time in the Ladies Barrel Racing.

Chad Braaten from 150 Mile and his partner Josh Siemens of Vanderhoof were second in the Team Roping for $1,013.

Williams Lake’s Kyle Frizzi was 2nd in the Bull Riding with a 66 on “Hard Knocks” for 604 dollars, and Denise Swampy, also from the Lake City, was the runner-up in the Breakaway Roping for 667 dollars.

Next up is Kispiox this coming weekend.