A man accused of attempted murder in Anahim Lake will go to trial early next year.

32-year old Maverick West is due back in court in Williams Lake on January 23, 2023.

Five days have been set aside and West will be tried by a Supreme Court Justice alone.

Besides attempted murder, he’s facing several other charges, including assault, uttering threats, pointing a firearm, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The charges are in connection with an incident on February 1, 2020.

Anahim Lake RCMP were called to a residence in the 66-hundred block of West Street just before 5 a.m. that day for a possible break and enter.

Upon arrival, police say the residents were visibly upset and told them that a suspect had damaged their vehicle, forced his way into their home and destroyed property within the house.

RCMP say further investigation revealed that the suspect had used and threatened the victims with a firearm.