- Advertisement -

He was one of the thirty-seven riders in North America to be chosen to attend an elite Motocross Training facility.

17-year-old Marcus Deausy from Williams Lake headed south of the border at the end of February to South Carolina to hone his skills at Club MX run by Motocross and Supercross specialists.

Deausy said at first he was nervous, but after 2 weeks he started settling in, soaking up what the experts had to offer the young rider

“I learned a lot. The biggest thing I learned was having structure. In prior years I kept training, breaking myself down, getting fatigued. Now I have a structure and have planned rest days and that’s been beneficial so far this year.”

- Advertisement -

Deausy added that after two months at Club MX he’s ready to put what he learned into this racing season.

“The first round of the Triple Crown Series starts next Sunday in Kamloops and pretty much from then I’ll be going across all of Canada racing and I’m really looking forward to it. I think I’ll have a better chance after going to Club MX, I got some more experience riding with the faster guys on the rougher tracks so I’m feeling pretty prepared going into round one.”

Having Brock Hoyer as his mentor, we asked Deausy if he would be passing on what he learned at the training facility with younger riders in the Cariboo.

“For sure! I learned a lot down there and am definitely willing to help anyone out.”