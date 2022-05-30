- Advertisement -

For the third straight year, there will be no Bridge Lake Rodeo in the South Cariboo.

Jamie Law, President of the Bridge Lake Community Club said they made the difficult decision to cancel it back in February

“COVID was making another rebound and we made the decision to sit out the year not knowing what the future was going to hold, so we didn’t want to be stuck not having to be able to have spectators or be forced into limited spectators or something like that.”

We asked Law when the COVID restrictions started opening up was any thought given to trying to put on the Bridge Lake Rodeo?

- Advertisement -

“We did consider it. The group got together and had a quick meeting but we decided at that point it was too much work to do in too little a time, you know with sponsorship and all sorts of different things, we’d have to get it done in a really short space of time and we just didn’t have the people to do it.”

Law said they are hoping if everything continues as it is now with COVID that they’ll be able to get going this fall and be prepared to have a rodeo next year.