A stolen vehicle was recovered by 100 Mile House RCMP over the weekend after police were notified by one of its occupants.

Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen said just after 5:30 yesterday (May 29) afternoon they were advised by a witness that his girlfriend told him when they arrived in 100 Mile House that they had been driving a stolen vehicle from the Fraser Valley.

Nielsen says the man got out of the vehicle near the 108 mall and phoned the police.

Officers located a 2016 Ford Fiesta stolen from the Mission area in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue and after it stopped for police, a 20-year-old woman known to them was safely arrested without incident.

Nielsen says the vehicle was seized and the woman taken to cells for processing and later released on conditions.

Police say the investigation is ongoing