A Lake City Secondary School grad will be releasing a short film to raise awareness towards cystic fibrosis.

The short film is called Cherry Blossom in March, and is based on the sister of the director. The director of the film, Riley Rheyan, who grew up in in Williams Lake, moved to Vancouver to be a part of the film industry, who’s recently made her debut film.

“It’s a short film, but it’s also an art film. So we do a lot of stuff in it differently.” says Riley Rheyan, writer; director and co producer of the film.

“We have hand drawn animations, on top of real world shots, and then those animations are based on drawing or art that my sister did.”

The goal for this film is not only to bring awareness to cystic fibrosis, but also raise money for charities. One charity is based in the U.S. with the other in Canada. The amount that They are hoping to raise is $24,000.

The film will be presented in film festivals, and once those are concluded, you’ll be able to find the short film online.

For more information about the film and where you can donate, you can visit their website here.