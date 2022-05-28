- Advertisement -

The South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their Community Appreciation Event.

The event has been planned since September of last year to celebrate those who’ve helped in the community.

“The Community Appreciation Event was to say thank you and show the community appreciation to our Fire Fighters, our RCMP, our Paramedics, Search and Rescue, our Emergency Social Services, Doctors, Nurses.” says Donna Barnett, President of the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce.

The event will also be presenting the 2021 Citizen of the Year, which had six different nominations for the title.

Live music will be the event along with food and the 100 Mile Wranglers Duck Race.

The event will be at Centennial Park on June 4th from 11am to 3pm.

For more information on the Community Appreciation Event, you can find the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce website here.