The South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce will be releasing their Citizen of the Year winner in early June.

There have been a few nominations for the title, with the winner being revealed during the Community Appreciation Event at Centennial Park.

“Well, we just have the nominees. We have six wonderful nominees that have all contributed in different avenues and aspects for the betterment of the community and the south Cariboo.” says Donna Barnett, President of the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce.

“We have not announced the winner, and we wont be doing that until June the 4th.”

The Community Appreciation Event will be going on from 11am to 3pm.

For more information on the Citizen of the Year, and the event for when it will be announced, you can find their website here.