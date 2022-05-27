- Advertisement -

Alexis Creek RCMP responded to a crash on Highway 20, east of Redstone, just before 7 am on Sunday, May 22.

While on the way to the scene, Police said they and Emergency Health Services were notified that two people believed to be involved in the crash were taken to the Alexis Creek Health Clinic by a passerby.

When police arrived they located a 1500 Dodge Ram upside down on the side of the Highway, and two more people believed to be involved in the crash were found lying in the ditch with serious injuries.

Police said due to the injuries sustained, both people were airlifted to hospital.

The driver, an adult man, told Police that he attempted to avoid an animal just prior to the collision.

Alexis Creek RCMP NCO Sargeant Ken Davies said in a release that the investigation is ongoing and Police believe alcohol may have been involved.

If you have any information about this crash you’re asked to contact Alexis Creek RCMP at 250-394-4211.