- Advertisement -

The spring and summer season is when construction and other Road related activities are in full effect, which increases safety risks for roadside workers.

Some road work will already be taking place in the Cariboo, such as Likely Road, Highway 20 east of Anahim Lake, Highway 20 – Pyper Lake to Redstone Road, and Highway 24 – Lone Butte to Bridge Lake.

The 12th annual Cone Zone campaign is to remind drivers to slow down when approaching a cone zone.

A cone zone is an area set up by roadside workers to protect themselves and drivers from injury and death.

- Advertisement -

“Since 2012, unfortunately we have seen 221 people be injured at the roadside, seriously enough to have to take time off work to recover, and 12 people have been killed during that time” says Trace Acres, Program Director for Road Safety at Work program.

“Now those may not seem like huge numbers but even one death is too many.”

WorkSafeBC statistics show that last year alone, 31 roadside workers were injured, along with two who were killed.