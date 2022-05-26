- Advertisement -

Non-profit organizations in Quesnel and Likely were awarded grants through B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants program.

The Quesnel and District Child Development Centre Association will be receiving a total of $47,520 and Likely and District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Society getting $52,532.

“What this grant will cover is a very very needed upgrade to our elevator.” says Lynn Mathiesen, Executive Director of the Quesnel and District Child Development Centre.

“The majority of our services are delivered on the third floor. It’s absolutely essential that we have an elevator that functions.”

For Likely and District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Society, their grant will be going towards a 35’x30’x16 steel addition to their building. The current building is full and doesn’t have space for training, debriefing, meetings, public education opportunities, or bathrooms.

You can find more information on the gaming grants here.