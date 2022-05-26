- Advertisement -

For the past 10-years, the month of May has been recognized as Childcare Appreciation month.

The BC Government proclaimed that back in 2012 as a time to celebrate the work of thousands of child-care operators and early childhood educators throughout the province.

Executive Director of the Women’s Contact Society that operates KidCare Daycare in Williams Lake, Irene Willsie, said it’s also a time to raise awareness of the importance of childcare in our communities.

“It’s tremendously hard work looking after young children and making sure that they are safe, and that they are developing and hitting on all of their milestones, and working with the parents so that the children can move on and are ready to enter kindergarten. Childcare providers, they’re ratio is 8 children to a care provider, or if they’re looking after infants it’s 4 infants to a care provider.”

Willsie added that if we don’t have childcare that is safe, reliable, and stable, we don’t have a workforce.

“If we want a healthy and vibrant economy we need childcare. I invite everyone whether you’re a parent, a grandparent, or a business owner to reach out to childcare providers whether they are operating their own facility in their home, or are working in a group setting, and let them know how much their work is appreciated.”