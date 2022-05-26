- Advertisement -

Williams Lake RCMP shared their first quarter statistics to City Council, with the majority of the stats in the green.

The officer who provided the information to City Council was Darren Dodge, RCMP Staff Sergeant.

The police commissions reports time line is January 1st to April 30th. The report covers all the crimes that occurred during this time period, and compares them to last years stats.

There were only two areas that saw an increase in crime, which were assault with a weapon and theft of auto. Assault with a weapon went up to ten, compared to last years eight (25% increase), and theft with auto 21 to 28 (33% increase).

- Advertisement -

Calls for service did improve compared to last years amount of calls, where we went from 2353 to 1972 (16% decrease). This is thanks to the other crimes on the stats sheet seeing decreases.

Dodge also gave a briefing on new officers that will be joining the Williams Lake detachment.

The Williams Lake RCMP had a new Corporal arrive from St. John who’ll be taking over general investigations. A new Operations Support Sergeant, who will be arriving in the summer. The RCMP will also be receiving an experienced police officer, with two other recent graduates of the Training Academy in Regina. Those three will be arriving in the summer to cover the frontline vacancies.

For the full RCMP Police Commissions Report, you can find it here.