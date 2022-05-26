- Advertisement -

A spokesperson and volunteer with Prince George for Ukraine says they have also received some inquiries from Quesnel from people wanting to help.

Charles Scott explains.

“The people in Quesnel who are interested in assisting displaced Ukrainians, some of them have contacted our group. We have their contact information, so when Ukrainian families contact us looking for places to stay, we explain what options we are aware of which include some households in Quesnel.”

Scott says there is also a provincial registry.

“We also encourage them to register with the provincial registry. The provincial government is working with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress for a province-wide database, so they would be on both.”

Scott says there are two clear priorities for the people coming over from Ukraine.

“Number one, get a job. In Ukraine, a functional government is in the nice to have category. The idea that the government would provide social services that you can rely on, I think that’s a luxury in most parts of the world, and Ukraine is one of those. So the first thing they’re going to do is get a job because you cannot rely on government supports.”

Scott says number two is to connect with other people who are on the journey.

“Everyone’s journey is their own, but frankly just sitting down with people to talk through what on earth just happened ? And how you’re navigating the fact that your husband or your father or your brother is in a war zone holding a gun because they’re pressed into military service. That’s a level of stress that is a very common feature for all of these families.”

Scott says the 12th Ukrainian family has just arrived in Prince George.