The Forest Practices Board will be examining the activities of the BC Timber Sales program and timber license holders near Williams Lake.

In a news release, the Province says next week, auditors will examine whether timber harvesting, roads, bridges, silviculture, fire protection activities, and associated planning carried out between June 1, 2020, to June 3 2022 met the requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildlife Act.

Of the 12 BC Timber Sales programs in the province, 2 are randomly chosen each year for audit.

The Province says audit selections are not based on complaints or on the past performance of the BCTS program.

The audit area is located in the Williams Lake Timber Supply area that includes Williams Lake, Anahim Lake, Alexis Creek, and Horsefly, and overlaps the traditional territories of the Secwepemc, Tsilhqot’in, and the Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance.

The Forest Practices Board is BC’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices, reporting its findings and recommendations directly to the public and government.

The board audits forest and range practices on public land, as well as the appropriateness of government enforcement.